Integrating Traumatic Wounds: Allow Time after SE Sessions to Welcome Back All Parts to Feel Whole

Integration through welcoming and allowing all parts of ourselves is always key in the healing journey. The wounds remain because of the separations and resistances within us. Integration heals these internal tug of wars and we regain access to more of our inherent resiliency this way.

After we have an emotional healing or release, it's important to take time to do nothing so that the body can integrate and organize in this new way. If we go right into a stressful environment, we can inhibit this integration because we may go back into a fight or flight response.



