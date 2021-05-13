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The Georgia Guidestones_ (2012)
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211 views • May 13, 2021
The Georgia Guidestones_ (2012) English Translation
1) Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature;
2) Guide reproduction wisely, improving fitness and diversity;
3) Unite humanity with a living new language;
4) Rule passion, faith, tradition, and all things with tempered reason;
5) Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts;
6) Let all nations rule internally, resolving external disputes in a world court;
7) A void petty laws and useless officials;
8) Balance personal rights with social duties;
9) Prize truth, beauty, love ... seeking harmony with the infinite;
10) Be not a cancer on earth -leave room for nature -leave room for nature.
1) Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature;
2) Guide reproduction wisely, improving fitness and diversity;
3) Unite humanity with a living new language;
4) Rule passion, faith, tradition, and all things with tempered reason;
5) Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts;
6) Let all nations rule internally, resolving external disputes in a world court;
7) A void petty laws and useless officials;
8) Balance personal rights with social duties;
9) Prize truth, beauty, love ... seeking harmony with the infinite;
10) Be not a cancer on earth -leave room for nature -leave room for nature.
Keywords
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