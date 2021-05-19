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NOT FOR DELICATE EARS - LANGUAGE WARNING!: GOV_DID_IT_ 2019: THIS LADY SAYS WHAT WE'VE ALL BEEN SAYING FOR MORE THAN A YEAR [Explicit Content]
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153 views • May 19, 2021
THIS LADY SAYS WHAT WE'VE ALL BEEN SAYING FOR MORE THAN A YEAR
Original Source: https://rumble.com/vg9s9p-gov.-cuomo-just-got-exposed-by-the-nyt.html?mref=i2svv&;mc=36we8
Original Source: https://rumble.com/vg9s9p-gov.-cuomo-just-got-exposed-by-the-nyt.html?mref=i2svv&;mc=36we8
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