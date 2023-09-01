MK-Ultra Mind Control | Jay Myers
Monarch Mind Control - Celebrities, Elite Families & A Child Abuse History.
Manchurian candidates, mind-controlled sex slaves, could these actually be real? This Documentary explores the history and use of MK-Ultra.
Written and produced by Jay Myers, this exposé covers how mind control is used to create celebrity slaves within the entertainment industry, from Britney Spears to Kanye West, and the experiments used which date back for decades within elite families.
(((Roseanne Barr))): “MK-Ultra mind-control rules in Hollywood.”
