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Ponderosa Throwdown 2015 Disc Golf Tournament
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3 views • November 25, 2020
Watch this Sublime Flight lead card, final round coverage of the Spike Hyzer 2015 Ponderosa Throwdown disc golf tournament. This annual event took place at the beautiful Ponderosa golf course in Cameron North Carolina on August 8th. Twelve-time disc golf world champion Ken Climo designed this challenging hybrid course where players competed during this two round tournament. Lead card featured pros are Barry Schultz, Chase Jernigan, Nate Tomlinson and Mitch Dickens. These pros navigated lengthy fairways while avoiding hazards to rack up many Birdies, a couple Eagles and Six Star Birdies! The song is Neolith by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... There are interviews with the players and Chase Jernigan mentions the Oak Hollow Open which is the next event that Sublime Flight will film. Please visit SublimeFlight.com and our fan page at facebook.com/SublimeFlight to see more disc golf action!
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https://www.sublimeflight.com
https://www.facebook.com/SublimeFlight
https://www.instagram.com/sublime_flight
Sublime Flight Crypto Tips excepted at the following addresses:
Bitcoin:
1N8MMTaXY3iSG7aqVMojWA8tSx2Zw3uuvz
Bitcoin Cash:
1DB9M6VR2RWpbWLDqKrBon6QvntCgS1qJm
Litecoin:
LWwhUByEBHb3cWN1qZQf9wSHyBrJicStWB
Ethereum:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
Dash:
XdDJTXjxaDpjpizpvqGqTUgth7w2ywtMMu
Z Cash:
t1fpDJwuWfUq2MCWxeYuKPzyWh3UridzQaq
EOS:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
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