Israel lobby in US vs Tucker Carlson is Bambi vs Godzilla - John Mearsheimer

💬 "The argument that Tucker is making… about the [Israel] lobby is that they are not America First, they are Israel First," political expert John Mearsheimer says.

The pro-Israel lobby is trying to portray Carlson and people who share his ideas as inner enemies of the United States, which is ridiculous, he adds.

However, if engaged in a reasoned debate with people from the lobby, Carslon would certainly win, Mearsheimer concludes, adding "It would not be close. It would be Bambi versus Godzilla."

FINISH⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Reports on the progress of the Special Military Operation (8–14 November 2025)

▪️ Over the past week, air defence systems shot down nine guided aerial bombs, 17 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, two Neptune long-range guided missiles, and 1,173 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

💥 The Black Sea Fleet and missile units hit 27 uncrewed surface vehicles and three tugboats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the enemy lost:

▫️ 668 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 96,549 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 636 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 26,020 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,611 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 31,286 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 46,649 units of support military vehicles.

