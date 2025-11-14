Israel lobby in US vs Tucker Carlson is Bambi vs Godzilla - John Mearsheimer, on Judging Freedom, clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(The last part of last video, is at the Bottom, of today's ⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Reports on the progress of the Special Military Operation (8–14 November 2025)
Israel lobby in US vs Tucker Carlson is Bambi vs Godzilla - John Mearsheimer
💬 "The argument that Tucker is making… about the [Israel] lobby is that they are not America First, they are Israel First," political expert John Mearsheimer says.
The pro-Israel lobby is trying to portray Carlson and people who share his ideas as inner enemies of the United States, which is ridiculous, he adds.
However, if engaged in a reasoned debate with people from the lobby, Carslon would certainly win, Mearsheimer concludes, adding "It would not be close. It would be Bambi versus Godzilla."
FINISH⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Reports on the progress of the Special Military Operation (8–14 November 2025)
▪️ Over the past week, air defence systems shot down nine guided aerial bombs, 17 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, two Neptune long-range guided missiles, and 1,173 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.
💥 The Black Sea Fleet and missile units hit 27 uncrewed surface vehicles and three tugboats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the enemy lost:
▫️ 668 aircraft,
▫️ 283 helicopters,
▫️ 96,549 unmanned aerial vehicles,
▫️ 636 anti-aircraft missile systems,
▫️ 26,020 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,
▫️ 1,611 MLRS combat vehicles,
▫️ 31,286 field artillery guns and mortars,
▫️ 46,649 units of support military vehicles.
🔹 Russian Defence Ministry