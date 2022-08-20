Guy flashes his gun out..then gets killed at a bar

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A verbal Confrontation at a bar scaled after a man punches another one, then this man flashes out his gun in public to threaten the other guys, as we can see he points the gun several times at both of the men he was being confrontational. Minutes later, we see his dead body laying on the floor, just below the steps. A woman, who was at the moment with the guy in a white T-shirt flashing the gun, sits crying beside the corpse of her friend.
llibertat per a presos polítics i independència a Catalunya https://bit.ly/38wKngW