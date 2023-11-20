⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (20 Nov 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(20 November 2023)

▫️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled three attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 30th Mechanised Brigade close to Zagoruykovka (Kharkov region).

Clusters of manpower and hardware of the 14th, 41st mechanised and 57th motorised infantry brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kurilovka, Podoly, Timkovka, and Sinkovka (Kharkov region) were hit by fire. APU losses amounted to 30 servicemen, three motor vehicles, as well as one 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces in cooperation with helicopters and artillery repelled one attack launched by an assault group of the 50th National Guard Regiment near Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, the manpower and hardware of the 67th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 125th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Yampolovka and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic) were neutralised. The enemy's losses amounted to 50 troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces supported by artillery and heavy flamethrowers repelled one attack launched by an assault group of the 67th Mechanised Brigade close to Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic). Also, manpower and military hardware of the 28th and 30th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were eliminated near Vasyukovka and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy has lost up to 130 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, as well as two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles in this direction. During counter-battery warfare, two Msta-B howitzers, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 gun were hit.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces exploited results of artillery fire to defeat manpower and hardware of the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Up to 70 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles were neutralised.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, the Russian Group of Forces, air strikes and artillery fire defeated clusters of manpower and hardware of the 82nd Air Assault and 71st Jaeger brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region). Up to 20 troops and two motor vehicles were neutralised.

▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of complex fire damage, up to 40 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were eliminated, as well as three motor vehicles.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 123 areas during the day.

▫️ Air defence systems shot down five unmanned aerial vehicles near Verkhnekamenka (Lugansk People's Republic), Peski (Donetsk People's Republic), and neutralised three HIMARS MLRS projectiles.

📊 In total, 536 airplanes and 254 helicopters, 9,045 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,489 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,185 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,138 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,422 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.