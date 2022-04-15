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FULL SHOW: Elon Musk Sends Liberal Control Freaks Into Panic, Fearing They Can’t Censor Conservatives Any Longer
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53 views • April 15, 2022
Elon Musk has exposed the Democrat Liberal establishment censorship agenda simply becoming the majority shareholder then offering to buy Twitter outright. The panic that has insured since that the American left can no longer censor speech and control the narrative has them in panic. Laura Loomer joins to discuss this as one of the most banned journalists in America. Loomer also discusses the grooming going on in schools with an exclusive story she has. Anthony Fauci lets out the big secret about China, lockdowns and vaccines. Joe Biden tries to shake hands with a ghost. Owen Shroyer covers the latest breaking news.
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