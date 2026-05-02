Oilers vs. Ducks | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 4 | April 26, 2026

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Watch NHL full game highlights from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Anaheim Ducks on April 26, 2026, where the Ducks and Oilers trade chances in a tight game that is ultimately decided in overtime.
00:00 1st Period
04:08 2nd Period
06:18 3rd Period
09:26 Overtime