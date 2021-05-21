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THE COVID VACCINE MAGNET CHALLENGE
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2915 views • May 21, 2021
THE COVID VACCINE MAGNET CHALLENGE
The “Covid Vaccine Magnet Challenge” is the new viral sensation on social media where vaccinated individuals place a magnet on their arm near the shot site to see if it will stick. Our Mom-on-the-Street, Carmen Estel, tested this out in the field with some pretty shocking results. Check it out!
#VaccineMagnetChallenge #MagnetChallenge #CarmenEstel #MomOnTheStreet #VaccineAdjuvants #VaccineSafety #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: May 21, 2021
The “Covid Vaccine Magnet Challenge” is the new viral sensation on social media where vaccinated individuals place a magnet on their arm near the shot site to see if it will stick. Our Mom-on-the-Street, Carmen Estel, tested this out in the field with some pretty shocking results. Check it out!
#VaccineMagnetChallenge #MagnetChallenge #CarmenEstel #MomOnTheStreet #VaccineAdjuvants #VaccineSafety #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: May 21, 2021
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