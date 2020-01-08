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Who are the Windsors?
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132 views • January 08, 2020
Who are the Windsors?
A presentation by Webster Tarpley
The organizational structure of the modern Anglo-Dutch empire with Queen Elizabeth at the top. House of Hanover changed to Saxe-Coburg and Gotha to then to cover their real history changed to English Windsor (from Windsor Castle) in 1917 because of anti-German sentiment in the British Empire during World War I.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Learn more at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
A presentation by Webster Tarpley
The organizational structure of the modern Anglo-Dutch empire with Queen Elizabeth at the top. House of Hanover changed to Saxe-Coburg and Gotha to then to cover their real history changed to English Windsor (from Windsor Castle) in 1917 because of anti-German sentiment in the British Empire during World War I.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Learn more at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
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