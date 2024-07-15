Cause and Solution: The Founders on Political Violence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“A frightful despotism” - that’s what George Washington predicted we’d get with a combo of factions and usurpation of power. But he was far from alone in warning against what leads to political violence. Ignoring their warnings - and solution - only guarantees the worst has yet to begin.
Path to Liberty: July 15, 2024