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Elder Gabriel the Athonite - This Could be the Last Mistake You Ever Make! Please Don’t!
OMAM - Sydney, Australia
OMAM - Sydney, Australia
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94 views • June 10, 2022

In this video dated 27 June 2021, Elder Gabriel, a disciple of St Paisios the Athonite, gives an urgent plea to the people. The video is in Greek.

Two extracts from the video are below:

“They want to depopulate the world, this is why they create vaccines. I was told they will create many vaccines which will dominate their body and study the brain. With a click of a finger they will create Hypertension and Thrombosis. They want to depopulate the world, they’re scared to start a war because they’ll be in danger.”

“If you take the vaccine you might not have another chance to make another mistake. How many decades have they been around for? Nobody was forced before to take the vaccines and now they’re forcing you, it’s dangerous.”

For more English translation extracts, click on the following link: 

https://www.orthodoxtalks.com/elder-gabriel-the-athonite-against-vaccines/

Keywords
vaccinesmistakegreekdangerouselderthrombosismount athoscoviddepopulate
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