Derp with Kurp: Six & a Reboot with Johnny Cirucci

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZ6SbQIqOAo

Derp with Kurp: Six with Johnny Cirucci





Kurt Metzger

09 September 2025





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeisyFuu7eY

Derp with Kurp Reboot Johnny Cirucci





Kurt Metzger

29,845 views Streamed live on 9 Sep 2025

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/





GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6





coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/





Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci





Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:





• Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4





• Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising





• BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/





• Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci





• UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci





CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/





Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh





The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5



