The MOST IMPORTANT Lessons Americans Were Never Taught in School...
The Prisoner
An overview of important lessons Americans were never taught in government school or college and seldom taught by others, unless they're actively seeking this info...This is a compilation video of my older videos partnered with new and relevant clips for added context and understanding.

0:00-09:09 1871, how the Fed & GB Swindled the True USA

09:09-16:43 Everything is Planned @TruthstreamMedia

16:43-33:14 What Christians Aren't Taught

33:14-34:12 Additional Clips

34:12-45:27 A US NAVY HISTORY EVENT MOST HAVE NEVER HEARD OF

45:27-56:49 The Greatest Betrayal Never Told

56:49-1:09:50 What the Media Won't Tell You

