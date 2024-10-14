18+ Aftermath of an Israeli airstrike targeting displaced Palestinian civilians at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital

Viewer Discretion Advised!!



The following content contains distressing footage depicting the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike targeting displaced Palestinian civilians at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. The videos show harrowing scenes of people burned alive as fighter jets bombed their tents, marking the seventh consecutive strike on the site, resulting in at least three deaths and 40 injuries.

A desperate Palestinian child cries out in shock and agony as his father is burned alive in the burning tents following an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced Palestinian civilians.

Update :

The human you saw being burnt alive in the videos of Al-Aqsa hospital tents, is named Sha'ban Al-Dalou.



Sha’aban was a 19 years old software engineering student who was taking care of his family as the oldest man. He was burnt alive by the American-backed israeli terrorist army.



Remember his name: Sha'ban Al-Dalou



Source @Press TV





