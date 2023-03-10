Bill Trikos : The Phenomenon of Nicolai Levashov : Question ? Why are cosmic level beings incarnated on Earth "

This site contains Knowledge, a unique Knowledge that until now was not available for those who wish. This Knowledge is about numerous mysteries of Life, a structure of the Universe, Spirit, Mind and many other things... All books, publications and pictures presented on this site, reveal Knowledge about principles of the origin of the Universe itself and Life in it, laws of rise of thinking and consciousness and many other things...

QUESTION: Why are cosmic level beings incarnated on Earth? ANSWER: Because someone is interested in getting somebody to get things and people moving. If these beings weren't being incarnated, who are are getting killed and who don’t think of themselves, and are not afraid and who are not just fighting just for their own self-interest.... What they do, often brings them harm. That is whey they come, so as not allow all of those sitting here to be not only turned into sheep, but whose throats could then be cut. But in some cases people also should start to do something in their own locations. For example, have you heard about the trade unions? The Independent Association of the Regional Free Trade Unions. I'm also assisting and acting there. This is one of the ways to confront the parasitic system. Because each residential appartment block could form a residents' union choose a person whom they trust. At a small scale, at the scale of a residential block, and in accordance with laws which can’t be overturned by the current parasitic system. And, if a union is officially registered, they have the right to resolve many issues, including to choose who will provide them with services, and the prices. Every residential block can do it. It doesn’t need to be over the whole country. It's at the scale for single residential block, for example. (From the audience: this is simple to just talk about . Just you try to select a company. Many people are afraid). And what do you expect then, as long as people are afraid? Its absolutely correct to say that people are afraid. But please tell me for how long it’s possible to be afraid? You know, I always fought from the very beginning when I started to figure things out. Actually, I began to understand certain things fairly early. And I fought. I was offered a choice, which I made. To refuse meant death. And these are not just words. And you know, even at the age of 24, I chose death over a deal with my conscience. It all depends on the person. And do you think that when it is said that a person is not afraid that it's a lie? What distinguishes a person who acts? He is able to suppress his fear. And when someone says that the heroes are not afraid of anything, it's a complete lie. Heroes are afraid just like everyone else. I do not count myself as a hero, I’m talking about others. I don’t consider myself a hero. So, those people who can suppress their own fear, they can act. And they may die. So what? Its a question of understanding what is more important for a person – is it to live a life on his knees as a slave? Yes, maybe he will live longer, if they allow it . Or try to do something? At least I tried, and was able to succeed in many things. So, without selling myself, and despite the many attempts they made to kill me. This is not theoretically about killing, but in reality. Explosives were tried, and many other ways

Continuation: ...Therefore, people make their own choices. Our ancestors used to say: freedom for free people, and every saved person will get to paradise. See, there is different meaning to this. The say that ""‘every saved person will get to paradise “ means that those who are willing to be a slave, well they can just wait. When they die, they can receive the promised paradise, which is questionable. But "" freedom for free people"" means that free person can be free everywhere, even in prison. Because freedom is not a territory, not a space, but what sits inside a man. A human can fight until the last moment. So often I had to witness death. Friends are constantly surprised that I have seen death more than once. Hundreds of times. Do you think that I enjoy it? I'm not a masochist. But at least I have always fought. And not only when they tried to kill me, but with those who also do it .













