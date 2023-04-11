Create New Account
IS3 STALIN TANK IN WAR THUNDER -------- BEFORE WE GO TO THE MODERN RUSSIAN TANKS
24 views
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published Yesterday |
Before we get into the T54-T55 and later tanks too much lets look at the last wartime JS series tank. There is a 4 and we shall see it one day but this is a photo op tank that even fought in 1967. Had its many problems and unfortunately the games I get do not show any of its bright spots. We will play this one AGAIN!!!

technologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

