Amir Tsarfati - Revealing Revelation 2023 Davao - Session 1

This world is unfiixable. Therefore God will make a new heaven and a new earth. We are here as agents of righteousness to bring people unto the Lord. By no means can we correct and fix this world or God wouldn't have to make a new heaven and new world. We need a new place where we will not be the majority but the only ones. Amir is going to discuss Revelation 1-3: Meeting the glorified Christ and an introduction to the Church & love letters to the Bride. Mirrored

