ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Tuesday 3/19/24 • ARMAGEDDON ALERT! News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
ARMAGEDDON ALERT! PUTIN THREATENS “FULL-SCALE WW3” IF NATO SENDS TROOPS TO UKRAINE

Alex Jones will also break down the bone-chilling oral arguments from the Supreme Court where Democrat justices openly call for restricting speech the federal government doesn’t like!

Meanwhile in the UK, police are ordering the official flag of the UK, the Union Jack, to be removed because it offends UN-sponsered illegal invaders! This dovetails with Germany where high school students who showed support for the nationalist party are being detained by police! This is the left’s plan for the entire planet! Also, Candace Owens has been told by a prominent rabbi that she’s antisemitic for calling someone a hag! The thought police aren’t coming, they’re here!


