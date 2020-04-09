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Bill Gates & Anthony Fauci Knew About Coronavirus For Years And Prepared To Make Themselves Rich And Powerful
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58 views • April 09, 2020
Patrick Howley joins Owen to reveal the decades long connections between Bill Gate and Anthony Fauci and how profits may explain their push for global medical tyranny. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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