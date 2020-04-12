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Kentucky cops to record churchgoers’ license plates to enforce coronavirus quarantines!!
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39 views • April 12, 2020
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR SAYS IN-PERSON CHURCHGOERS WILL HAVE LICENSE PLATES RECORDED, BE FORCED TO QUARANTINE FOR 14 DAYS!?
Beshear also announced 242 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single day increase in the state so far. As of Friday, there were a total of 1,693 cases in the state, including 90 deaths and 464 recoveries. Beshear said that the highly contagious nature of the virus means that gatherings must be halted completely, regardless of the reason.
Beshear also announced 242 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single day increase in the state so far. As of Friday, there were a total of 1,693 cases in the state, including 90 deaths and 464 recoveries. Beshear said that the highly contagious nature of the virus means that gatherings must be halted completely, regardless of the reason.
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