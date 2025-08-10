BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
World Lion Day 2025 | Protecting the King of the Jungle & Global Conservation Efforts
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
15 views • 1 day ago

World Lion Day 2025 | Protecting the King of the Jungle & Global Conservation Efforts

http://newsplusglobe.com/

August 10, 2025 marks World Lion Day — an annual global event dedicated to raising awareness and support for the conservation of lions worldwide. With wild lion populations declining rapidly due to habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict, this day emphasizes the urgent need for action. Watch how communities, conservation groups, and governments unite to protect these majestic predators and preserve ecosystems. Learn how you can help safeguard lions for generations to come. Join the roar and share your passion using #WorldLionDay2025.

#WorldLionDay #LionConservation #KingOfTheJungle #EndangeredSpecies #BigCats #WildlifeProtection #SaveTheLions #Biodiversity #AntiPoaching #HabitatPreservation #WildlifeAwareness #RoarForChange #NatureConservation

biodiversitybig catsking of the junglewildlife protectionanti-poachingwildlife awarenessworld lion daylion conservationendangered lionshabitat preservationlion population declineafrican lionsasiatic lionsecological balanceglobal conservation
