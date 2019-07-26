Paul Craig Roberts Mind Control, Apathy, Epstein, Bill Clinton Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Published on Jul 10, 2019
My talk with Paul Craig Roberts about people's lack of resistance to being manipulated, controlled, and our general apathy to stand up for what is right and wrong. We also discuss the #Epstein child trafficking case.