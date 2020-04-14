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#ReOpenNC Rally- Arrests Made
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88 views • April 14, 2020
4/14/2020
***Our Consititional rights have been revoked*** arrests being made
Governments “shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
***Our Consititional rights have been revoked*** arrests being made
Governments “shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
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