Missing piece of the 3rd Secret of Fatima Rome will 'host the seat of the Antichrist'

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John-Henry Westen Show
Xavier Ayral, author of a new book on the messages and prophecies of Marian apparitions, offers his explanation of the vision described in the enigmatic Third Secret of Fatima.
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