© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus' Interpreter
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • March 03, 2020
How do you know what Jesus said? In this video, a YouTuber named NonStampCollecter explains how the words of Jesus need to be "interpreted" to really understand Jesus, because obedience to God is obviously not what Jesus was advocating 2000 years ago...right? Wrong! As Christians, we have a responsibility to do what Jesus said, and that is especially so for what Jesus said about money.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Jesus and the Interpreter. A modern-day christian helps Jesus get started. by NonStampCollector
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mLOUWl-L-s&t=4s
“Going Back to the Greek” Bozos (James White, John Piper etc.) by Anselm Urban
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1VMsOdLeE0
Music from https://filmmusic.io
"Continue Life" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
"Prelude in C (BWV 846)" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Music from https://filmmusic.io
"Stages of Grief" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Jesus and the Interpreter. A modern-day christian helps Jesus get started. by NonStampCollector
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mLOUWl-L-s&t=4s
“Going Back to the Greek” Bozos (James White, John Piper etc.) by Anselm Urban
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1VMsOdLeE0
Music from https://filmmusic.io
"Continue Life" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
"Prelude in C (BWV 846)" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Music from https://filmmusic.io
"Stages of Grief" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.