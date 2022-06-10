The three [N] body problem - Why Is it Impossible to Triangulate the Sun's Position?

⁣The 3 body problem [N Body] Why Is it Impossible to Triangulate the Sun's Position?





Triangulation works by pinging a location from multiple locations. The more towers the closer the ping right? No one can do this with the sun, the more towers (people ) you add, the further off it gets. Why cant we pinpoint the suns position exactly?









The “Three-Body Problem”

https://www.theifod.com/the-three-body-problem/

is one of the oldest problems in physics, dating back to the 1680s, and concerns the movement of three bodies in space under mutual gravitational interaction. The “problem” is that there is no equation or rule which predicts how three interacting celestial bodies will move in relation to each other. Some orbits of three objects repeat, while others are thrown into chaos. Physicists and mathematicians have been searching for a solution to the three-body problem for about 300 years.





THE THREE BODY PROBLEM

https://youtu.be/D89ngRr4uZg

https://www.britannica.com/science/celestial-mechanics-physics/The-three-body-problem

The inclusion of solar perturbations of the motion of the Moon results in a “three-body problem” (Earth-Moon-Sun), which is the simplest complication of the completely solvable two-body problem discussed above. When Earth, the Moon, and the Sun are considered to be point masses, this particular three-body problem is called “the main problem of the lunar theory,” which has been studied extensively with a variety of methods beginning with Newton. Although the three-body problem has no complete analytic solution in closed form, various series solutions by successive approximations achieve such accuracy that complete theories of the lunar motion must include the effects of the nonspherical mass distributions of both Earth and the Moon as well as the effects of the planets if the precision of the predicted positions is to approach that of the observations.





⁣About the 'Sun's Rays'.....

https://youtu.be/3FjDNEPBGLY

To me, these two things cannot both be true.

1. The parallax from the distant stars and suns is so great, they appear never to waver in their position in the sky annually.

ANNNND>

2. The sun rays from 93 million miles do not come in parallel

“Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)

but test everything; hold fast what is good.

http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm

OPERATION FISH BOWL

https://youtu.be/qhkZSUb-3uk

Some of the DUMBEST SHIT i have ever heard [TOP 10 REASONS THE EARTH IS ROUND]

https://youtu.be/KoEOOWwG268

WE CANNOT LEAVE THIS PLACE [EARTH IS A CLOSED SYSTEM EVEN ACCORDING TO SCIENTISM]

https://youtu.be/_iaSg8g9si8

Local Sun - Compilation [QUESTION EVERYTHING]

https://youtu.be/2K1uECId6jY



