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TUCKER CARLSON CALLS FOR ROGER STONE JUDGE’S IMPEACHMENT
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25 views • February 21, 2020
Fox host Tucker Carlson called for the impeachment of the federal judge that sentenced Trump confidant Roger Stone to 40 months behind bars for ‘witness tampering and obstruction.’
Carlson slammed U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson for politically targeting Stone for his ‘real’ crime of “spending 40 years giving political advice to Donald Trump and then gleefully mocking the people in charge.”
Carlson slammed U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson for politically targeting Stone for his ‘real’ crime of “spending 40 years giving political advice to Donald Trump and then gleefully mocking the people in charge.”
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