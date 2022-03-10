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3/9/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP will start taking action around the world between late March and April. Xi Jinping will take a chance by using the Middle East to provoke an energy war to bring down the world economy and attack Taiwan. The CCP will resort to more ruthless means, but it will also perish sooner. The New Federal State of China will clean up the battlefield