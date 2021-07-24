© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Communist Takeover of America – by G. Edward Griffin
Follow
1
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
76 views • July 24, 2021
his is a warning from G. Edward Griffin (born November 7, 1931), an American author, filmmaker, and conspiracy researcher. He is the author of The Creature from Jekyll Island (1994), which exposes the Federal Reserve System as a private banking cartel designed to undermine the economy of America.
The following talk given by G. Edward Griffin was transcribed by James Japan. See below video.
The first part of the talk was given in 1969. I think any reasoning person ought to be able to see clearly just from the daily news how the communists have implemented their plans through the years. At the time of this post, G. Edward Griffin is alive and 89 years old.
https://biblescienceforum.com/2021/05/26/the-communist-takeover-of-america-by-g-edward-griffin/
Another speaker is Hollywood producer Aaron Russo who gave a famous interview about his friendship with one of the Rockefellers who confided with him the Rockefeller plan for one world government. Russo died within the year of giving that interview!
The following talk given by G. Edward Griffin was transcribed by James Japan. See below video.
The first part of the talk was given in 1969. I think any reasoning person ought to be able to see clearly just from the daily news how the communists have implemented their plans through the years. At the time of this post, G. Edward Griffin is alive and 89 years old.
https://biblescienceforum.com/2021/05/26/the-communist-takeover-of-america-by-g-edward-griffin/
Another speaker is Hollywood producer Aaron Russo who gave a famous interview about his friendship with one of the Rockefellers who confided with him the Rockefeller plan for one world government. Russo died within the year of giving that interview!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.