President Trump Arraigned On Bogus Charges DHS INTIMIDATES Protestors & Declares War On Populism

Stew Peters Show





June 13, 2023





The Deep State actors who are screaming about President Trump and “national security” are the same people who happily allow 2 million illegals to invade our country every year.

Lauren Witzke is here reporting from the federal courthouse in Miami where President Trump is expected to be arranged.

The DOJ has been weaponized and in 2020 there was a communist takeover of America.

Hundreds of people showed up to support President Trump outside the courthouse in Miami, FL.

This is the Deep State’s revenge against Donald Trump because he stood against globalism.

There are newly revealed documents that show Joe Biden took a 5 million dollar bribe from a corrupt Ukrainian energy company.

The DOJ is showing that they can prosecute anyone for anything using made up charges.

President Trump has chosen to legitimize this kangaroo court by submitting to this corrupt system.

Congress should immediately defund the DOJ and shutdown the government.

The democrats are working hard to imprison President Trump.

The constitution makes it very clear how the people of this country are to handle a form of government that becomes oppressive to your inalienable rights.

We have the right to alter or to abolish it.

Just like Roe vs. Wade set a new precedent in the 1970s, we now have a new precedent.

The new precedent means voicing opposition to our nation’s illegitimate and murderous government means you are guilty of sedition.

Anyone pretending this process is legitimate is now guilty of creating the future precedent that violent totalitarian communists will use as a pretext to lock up Americans.

Special prosecutor Jack Smith violated Donald Trump’s attorney client privilege and forced his attorney to testify against him to the grand jury.

We live in a completely fake system and they are sending the American people a message that if you speak out against evil you will be sent to prison.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2u0jca-president-trump-arraigned-on-bogus-charges-dhs-intimidates-protestors-and-d.html