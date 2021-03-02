The Planned Social Conditioning Of Americans

In the 1980's Yuri Bezmenov warned that the United States was completed the first of 4 stages of ideological subversion. Here we are 30 plus years later and it seems we are in the final stage! Let's scratch the surface on this takeover of our society and country by evil.Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the showIf you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreonhttps:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=truePlease feel free to email us as well atIf you want the audio only of the show find us hereCheck us out on Rumble as well!Find us on Odysee here!We hate to even link youtube but this is a great interview of YuriArticle quoted in the episode here