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The Planned Social Conditioning Of Americans
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280 views • March 02, 2021
In the 1980's Yuri Bezmenov warned that the United States was completed the first of 4 stages of ideological subversion. Here we are 30 plus years later and it seems we are in the final stage! Let's scratch the surface on this takeover of our society and country by evil.
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We hate to even link youtube but this is a great interview of Yuri
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QfvXwuZ-bok
Article quoted in the episode here
https://www.understandingthethreat.com/the-communist-takedown-of-america/
Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the show
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
If you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreon
https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Please feel free to email us as well at
[email protected]
If you want the audio only of the show find us here
https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Check us out on Rumble as well!
https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Find us on Odysee here!
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
We hate to even link youtube but this is a great interview of Yuri
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QfvXwuZ-bok
Article quoted in the episode here
https://www.understandingthethreat.com/the-communist-takedown-of-america/
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