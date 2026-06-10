Iran Keeps Stalling

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How Long Will President Trump Wait?
* Iran has spent weeks delaying, provoking and negotiating while avoiding a final resolution.
* Tehran may be trying to buy time.
* Rising energy prices are affecting the U.S. economy.
* Donald Trump faces growing pressure to resolve the stand-off before the midterm elections.
* Tensions continue in the Strait of Hormuz, Israel, Kuwait and the Gulf states.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (10 June 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7b3sh8-victor-davis-hanson-38-days-of-strikes-60-days-of-negotiationsis-iran-just-.html