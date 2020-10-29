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Grupa Bilderberg i budowa globalnego imperium.
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831 views • October 29, 2020
Niniejszy materiał jest prezentacją omawiającą temat Grupy Bilderberg. Prezentacja odbyła się 16 września w Klubie Arsus w Warszawie. Prezentacja porusza historyczny kontekst powstania grupy, jej obecny wpływ na politykę światową oraz jej plany na przyszłość. Zapraszamy do obejrzenia tej prezentacji oraz wysłuchania ciekawej dyskusji.
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