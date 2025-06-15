BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
URGENT Last Minute Prayers Before Being Taken
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1100 followers
88 views • 19 hours ago

"You who belong to Me have nothing to fear, for I shall soon be taking you home. Timing and intensity depends on how hard you pray. Fast as you can, make your peace with everyone and prepare yourselves to be with Me in heaven. Forgive all who have in the course of your lives hurt, abused,
cheated, lied, abandoned you, stolen, murdered, oppressed. I say to you, you must forgive them and bless them to be forgiven by Me. Make an act of the will to release all ill feelings about them. I will do the rest. It's not just about what you feel, it is about your will, say, "Lord Jesus, I make an act of the will to forgive them." Then consider it done.

THANKS TO STILL SMALL VOICE ✝🤍🕛

https://rumble.com/v6unl0l-urgent-last-minute-prayers-before-being-taken.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

----------------

DIVINE MERCY CHAPLET ⭐✅✝💛

https://www.brighteon.com/e70be5b8-fd7d-434a-ae89-eb1c40bbffd8


urgentrejoicegoing homestill small voicelast minute prayersbefore being taken
