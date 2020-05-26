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Prepping? Tips For You.
Wake Up Call
Wake Up Call
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137 views • May 26, 2020
'Prepping - United We Stand, Divided We Fall' is about Spirit-led preparation for the Great Tribulation, which happens just before Jesus returns. During this time, when the rest of the world will be using the Mark of the Beast to buy and sell, we may be living in caves with others who are preparing for the end of the world. It will be important to learn how to overcome difficulties through collaboration with individuals from very different backgrounds and perspectives.

TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
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preppinggodjesussurvivalend timeslast daystipsshortagecovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy