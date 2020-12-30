Where Is The Evidence Atheist

Atheists want evidence for God but what for? How will this help them, they have no evidence for the reality they want to put God into. Synthetic truth requires an objective reality to be consistent to. But empirical verification provides at best, only contingent truth and higher rates of probability that a given outcome will occur. The belief that empirical experiments will produce truth cannot be verified, empirically. Synthetic truth as a source of reliable information rests on an analytical base. If analytical truth is not a source of truth synthetic truth is rendered incoherent. Empirical experiment, in fact, simply help to confirm that analytical truth is coherent. However, if analytical truth has any validity at all, God must exist because analytical truth is founded on the coherency of concepts and this necessitates a source of concepts independent of the human mind. This source can only be God. What this video demonstrates is that there is no reliable evidence that physical reality exists and the only reliable conclusion we can come to is that God must necessarily exist.