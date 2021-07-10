© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IF THIS IS IN THE VAX, IT'S THERE TO KILL PEOPLE
Follow
3
Share
Report
192 views • July 10, 2021
Frank from the Quite Frankly show invited me on for a chat about the madness of Biden's door-to-door vax push - and I share some breaking news from Stew Peters and Dr. Jane Ruby about what's IN the Pfizer experimental kill shot.
Stew Peters interview with Dr. Jane Ruby
http://thephaser.com/2021/07/breaking-the-actual-contents-inside-pfizer-vials-exposed/
https://www.biolinscientific.com/blog/what-is-graphene-oxide
Please support us! God bless.
https://www.subscribestar.com/REALsgtreport
Stew Peters interview with Dr. Jane Ruby
http://thephaser.com/2021/07/breaking-the-actual-contents-inside-pfizer-vials-exposed/
https://www.biolinscientific.com/blog/what-is-graphene-oxide
Please support us! God bless.
https://www.subscribestar.com/REALsgtreport
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.