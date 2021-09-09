Navarro Recalled the Origination & Development of Pandemic

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9/4/2021 Navarro recalled the development of the pandemic and the key players. Shi Zhengli, a scientist and PLA officer who works in the bioweapons lab program at the Wuhan Institute of virology; Tony Fauci who basically give the greenlight to the gain of function experiment that Shi Zhengli was doing at the Wuhan lab; And Daszak and Baric, the kind of Americans who get the grant money for Shi Zhengli and helped with the experimentation. They, together, basically in all probability genetically engineered a virus, which transmitted to humans and now is deadly.