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7 Keto Cheese Biscuits
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11 views • June 10, 2021
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Keto Cheese Biscuits/ How to Make Recipe
Recipe & Nutrition Information:
Keto Cheese Biscuits
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 6 minutes
🍽 Servings: 1
Ingredients:
1/4 cup shredded Cheddar Cheese
3 Tbsp Almond Flour
1 Egg Yolk
pinch of Black Pepper
Procedure:
1) Combine all ingredients in a bowl and knead into a smooth dough.
2) Line a baking sheet with parchment and preheat the oven to 220C.
3) Place dough in between sheets of parchment and flatten with a rolling pin.
4) Cut into serving-sized pieces and prick holes on the surface with a fork.
5) Transfer onto the prepared baking sheet and bake for 6-8 minutes.
➡️ Nutritional Information:
Energy - 273 kcal
Protein - 13g (19%)
Fat - 23g (74%)
Carbohydrates - 4.8g (7%)
Fiber - 2g
https://bit.ly/3gmr2yK
Keto Cheese Biscuits/ How to Make Recipe
Recipe & Nutrition Information:
Keto Cheese Biscuits
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 6 minutes
🍽 Servings: 1
Ingredients:
1/4 cup shredded Cheddar Cheese
3 Tbsp Almond Flour
1 Egg Yolk
pinch of Black Pepper
Procedure:
1) Combine all ingredients in a bowl and knead into a smooth dough.
2) Line a baking sheet with parchment and preheat the oven to 220C.
3) Place dough in between sheets of parchment and flatten with a rolling pin.
4) Cut into serving-sized pieces and prick holes on the surface with a fork.
5) Transfer onto the prepared baking sheet and bake for 6-8 minutes.
➡️ Nutritional Information:
Energy - 273 kcal
Protein - 13g (19%)
Fat - 23g (74%)
Carbohydrates - 4.8g (7%)
Fiber - 2g
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