IVERMECTIN POISONING HOAX: Rolling Stone Issues "Correction" After Horse De-wormer Hit Piece Debunked

JUST ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF THE DEATH OF MAINSTREAM MEDIA. AS THE PROPAGANDA PUPPET PLAY CLAMOURED TO GET CONTROL OF THE NARRATIVE - DUE DILLIGENCE WAS LOST. THE STORY WAS A MESS TO BEGIN WITH. AFTER BLASTING Joe Rogan FOR USING IVERMECTIN AND DARING TO GET WELL, NEARLY EVERY LEGACY MEDIA OP DESCRIBED THE DRUG AS HORSE MEDICINE. EXCEPT IT WASN’T. IT WAS THE HUMAN PILL THATS BEEN PRESCRIBED TO BILLIONS OVER DECADES. THEN THEY DOUBLED DOWN WITH THIS STORY.



“PEOPLE OVERDOSING ON THE HORSE PASTE AND CLOGGING UP HOSPITALS”



KFOR RAN THIS EVEN AFTER RUNNING A STORY DATED AUGUST 26, SAYING 11 PEOPLE HAD CALLED CENTER FOR POISON AND DRUG SINCE MAY. ELEVEN PEOPLE? OVER THE COURSE OF 3-4 MONTHS? DOES THAT SOUND LIKE IT WOULD CLOG UP HOSPITALS ? WERE ANY ADMITTED TO ICU? DID ANYONE DIE? NO.