Glenn Bud Light must say THIS to avoid company DESTRUCTION

Glenn Beck





May 1, 2023





Is Anheuser-Busch FINISHED? Its leading beer — Bud Light — has had HUGE drops in sales since the Dylan Mulvaney controversy, and Glenn predicts that it may be enough to ruin the company forever. But there may be a way for the corporation to save itself. In this clip, Glenn shares a message he believes may be their only saving grace: ‘If the first huge company comes out and says THAT, everything will change…’





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiatmotDdjw