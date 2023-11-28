EPOCH TV | Judge Allows for Indefinite Detention of Unvaccinated at Governor’s Whim

EPOCH TIMES | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov: Judge Allows for Indefinite Detention of Unvaccinated at Governor’s Whim
New York is one step closer to attaining the ultimate pandemic power, which includes designating certain individuals as a health threat and relocating them to "housing facilities."
A new ruling allows the New York governor to enforce quarantine rules.
According to AP fact-checkers, however, you would be wrong to think these powers fit the definition of a "quarantine camp."
Find out more in this episode.
https://ept.ms/QuarantineDetentionFM
Episode Resources:
🔵 Assembly Bill 416:
https://ept.ms/3mytgyZ
🔵 Section 2.13:
https://ept.ms/49SGfTh
🔵 Full Oral Arguments:
https://ept.ms/3sK4cvn
🔵 Lawyer Interview:
https://ept.ms/3QX2u1C
🔵 AP Fact Check:
https://ept.ms/3QX2xdO
