EPOCH TV | Judge Allows for Indefinite Detention of Unvaccinated at Governor’s Whim

EPOCH TIMES | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov: Judge Allows for Indefinite Detention of Unvaccinated at Governor’s Whim





New York is one step closer to attaining the ultimate pandemic power, which includes designating certain individuals as a health threat and relocating them to "housing facilities."





A new ruling allows the New York governor to enforce quarantine rules.





According to AP fact-checkers, however, you would be wrong to think these powers fit the definition of a "quarantine camp."









