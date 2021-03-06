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Catholic Bishops got BILLION$ in Taxpayer COVIDCash for...Shutting Down Churches
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90 views • March 06, 2021
Dr. Taylor Marshall discusses an Associated Press article whereby it outlines "where bishops and cardinals govern, and other Catholic institutions received at least $3 billion" in the government's COVID-cash paycheck protection program.
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UTube video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCynUsp95PQ
UTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeJGHnaPVxYr7z55VF4YmPg
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UTube video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCynUsp95PQ
UTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeJGHnaPVxYr7z55VF4YmPg
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