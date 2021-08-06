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Agenda 2030 - Wie Sie die Welt Kontrollieren NWO Monopoly
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365 views • August 06, 2021
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Vanguard, Blackrock, Morgan Stanley, State Street,
Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bank Of America, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs
KKR, Capital Group, Dodge & Cox, Parametric, 3G Capital, Northern Trust,
GEODE, T.RowePrice, Wellington Management, Coca Cola, Pepsico, Mc Donalds,
Nestle, Kellogs, Unilever, Mondelez, Wall Street, Börse, Aktionaire, Twitter, Facebook,
Google, Android, Apple, IOS, Microsoft, IBM, Smartphones, Orsini Family, Bush Family,
Rothschild Family, Morgan Family, Rockefeller Family, Du Pont Family, Vanderbilt Family,
13 Blutlinien, Ford Foundation, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Clinton Foundation, Open Society Foundation, WHO, NWO-UN, Comcast, Disney, Bertelsmann, Penguin Random House, Reuters, Project Syndicate, Chatham House, World Economic Forum, Covid Lüge, Plandemie, Event 201, Coronavirus, New World Order, Neue Weltordnung, Great Reset
Vanguard, Blackrock, Morgan Stanley, State Street,
Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bank Of America, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs
KKR, Capital Group, Dodge & Cox, Parametric, 3G Capital, Northern Trust,
GEODE, T.RowePrice, Wellington Management, Coca Cola, Pepsico, Mc Donalds,
Nestle, Kellogs, Unilever, Mondelez, Wall Street, Börse, Aktionaire, Twitter, Facebook,
Google, Android, Apple, IOS, Microsoft, IBM, Smartphones, Orsini Family, Bush Family,
Rothschild Family, Morgan Family, Rockefeller Family, Du Pont Family, Vanderbilt Family,
13 Blutlinien, Ford Foundation, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Clinton Foundation, Open Society Foundation, WHO, NWO-UN, Comcast, Disney, Bertelsmann, Penguin Random House, Reuters, Project Syndicate, Chatham House, World Economic Forum, Covid Lüge, Plandemie, Event 201, Coronavirus, New World Order, Neue Weltordnung, Great Reset
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