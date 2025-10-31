ON THE GROUND IN JAMAICA: INSIDE THE HURRICANE MELISSA RESPONSE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Slepcevic, CEO of Strategic Response Partners, joins ‘The HighWire’ live from ground zero in Jamaica, where Hurricane Melissa has left a trail of devastation.
Slepcevic details the massive rescue and recovery effort now underway — from deploying field hospitals and restoring satellite communications to delivering food, water, and medical aid to isolated survivors. A firsthand look at what it takes to bring order, relief, and hope to chaos.