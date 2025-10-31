ON THE GROUND IN JAMAICA: INSIDE THE HURRICANE MELISSA RESPONSE

Steve Slepcevic, CEO of Strategic Response Partners, joins ‘The HighWire’ live from ground zero in Jamaica, where Hurricane Melissa has left a trail of devastation.

Slepcevic details the massive rescue and recovery effort now underway — from deploying field hospitals and restoring satellite communications to delivering food, water, and medical aid to isolated survivors. A firsthand look at what it takes to bring order, relief, and hope to chaos.



