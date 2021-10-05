© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hips News: community concern calls
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • October 05, 2021
This episode Hips News spoke to several callers in regards to the current events.
The modern area is on the horizon are you prepared for the change to come?
Computers, internet, cel phones, robotics, mechanic, science, technology, trans humanism and 5G.
Playing God, Man VS Machine, Modern science.
Are you ready for the modern times to come?
The modern area is on the horizon are you prepared for the change to come?
Computers, internet, cel phones, robotics, mechanic, science, technology, trans humanism and 5G.
Playing God, Man VS Machine, Modern science.
Are you ready for the modern times to come?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.