Have you ever felt like Michael Douglas in the movie Falling Down? After a long day of filming across London and dealing with multiple overzealous security guards trying to stop my lawful activities, I finally reached my breaking point.
In this video, what starts as a peaceful shoot turns into an epic rooftop battle with an SIA security guard who tries to enforce made-up rules. Despite there being no signs, no barriers, and public access clearly available, he demands I leave what is legally considered a public place under English law.
Watch as I stand my ground, refuse to be unlawfully obstructed, and explain the actual laws regarding photography, private property, and public access. Thankfully, his supervisor eventually steps in, leading to a surprising resolution where the truth about their security policies is finally admitted.
If you are a photographer, videographer, or auditor, it is crucial to KNOW YOUR RIGHTS! Photography is not a crime, and we shouldn't be harassed for expressing our creativity in publicly accessible places.
swilliamism
https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!