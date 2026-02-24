Have you ever felt like Michael Douglas in the movie Falling Down? After a long day of filming across London and dealing with multiple overzealous security guards trying to stop my lawful activities, I finally reached my breaking point.

In this video, what starts as a peaceful shoot turns into an epic rooftop battle with an SIA security guard who tries to enforce made-up rules. Despite there being no signs, no barriers, and public access clearly available, he demands I leave what is legally considered a public place under English law.

Watch as I stand my ground, refuse to be unlawfully obstructed, and explain the actual laws regarding photography, private property, and public access. Thankfully, his supervisor eventually steps in, leading to a surprising resolution where the truth about their security policies is finally admitted.

If you are a photographer, videographer, or auditor, it is crucial to KNOW YOUR RIGHTS! Photography is not a crime, and we shouldn't be harassed for expressing our creativity in publicly accessible places.

-----------------------------------

Help a struggling artist by throwing money:

https://www.patreon.com/swilliamism

https://buymeacoffee.com/swilliamism

https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/GVWFYZZMEEAMU

------------------------

Mirrored - swilliamism

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!